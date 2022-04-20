The summer is quickly drawing upon us and the transfer rumours are beginning to fly in the English Football League.

This morning, it was revealed that Cardiff City are keen on signing Bolton Wanderers’ Dapo Afolayan.

The Welsh club have been linked with a number of players recently, though Afolayan looks a real prospect – the 24-year-old former West Ham man has scored 12 and assisted four in his 42 League One outings this season, and he could be a keen signing for a lot of Championship clubs.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison looks keen to recruit a fresh set of players this summer, with a number of his old guard seeing their contracts expire at the end of this campaign.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Hull City outcast Mallik Wilks. The 23-year-old has featured just once under Hull City boss Shota Arveladze after scoring 19 goals in League One last season – he’s scored three in 20 Championship outings this season.

Millwall talisman Jed Wallace looks to be closing in on his exit from the club. Fresh reports this week have credited Besiktas with a new interest in the midfielder, after the Turkish club tried to agree a pre-contract deal with him in January.

Wallace has been in fine form once again this season, scoring six and assisting 11 in his 36 league appearances for Millwall this campaign, with the Lions sat in 7th place of the table and looking good to challenge for a spot in the top-six.