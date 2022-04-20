Millwall have been linked with a move for Shrewsbury Town’s in-form striker Daniel Udoh ahead of the summer transfer window.

Millwall are likely to be in the market for fresh attacking additions this summer with Benik Afobe’s loan expiring, and Football Insider claimed last week that the Lions are looking at Shrewsbury Town’s Udoh as a potential target.

However, the transfer window can throw up some obstacles, so here, we look at three alternatives Millwall should consider instead of Udoh…

Freddie Ladapo – Rotherham United

After requesting a transfer in January and with his deal expiring at the end of this season, Ladapo looks almost certain to leave Rotherham United this summer.

Despite slightly more limited action this season, the 29-year-old has managed 15 goals and four assists for the Millers across all competitions. He also has Championship experience under his belt already, netting nine goals in 42 second-tier outings.

Kabongo Tshimanga – Chesterfield

It would be a real surprise if Tshimanga was still on the books with Chesterfield at the start of next season.

The former MK Dons youngster has been tearing up non-league football this season and has managed 24 goals in 27 National League games this season. His progress was halted when he suffered a broken leg and a dislocated ankle in a single tackle back in February, but there’s no doubt that Tshimanga is deserving of a chance at a higher level, so could be worth a punt for Millwall.

Matej Vydra – Burnley

Although a more optimistic option, Vydra would be a seriously impressive signing for Millwall.

The Czech hotshot has starred in the Championship before and sees his deal with Burnley expires at the end of this season, so he could be available for nothing. However, he would surely be a player the Clarets want to keep if they are relegated to the Championship given his previous success in the division.