Former Reading midfielder Jem Karacan has revealed he would “bend over backwards” to return to the club in any capacity.

Reading academy graduate Karacan was on the books with the Royals until the summer of 2015, eventually departing to return to his native Turkey with Super Lig giants Galatasaray.

Prior to his departure and with the exception of some loan stints with Bournemouth and Millwall, Karacan had spent his entire career with the club. Overall, he played 175 times for the Royals, chipping in with 12 goals and 16 assists across all competitions.

Now, speaking with the Reading Chronicle, the 33-year-old has revealed he would “bend over backwards” to return to the club.

Karacan has said that he feels as though the club needs more people that care, listing the likes of former managers Brian McDermott and Steve Coppell as people who would come back “at the drop of a hat” to offer their services. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s been a real downer round the place, and it’s been hard to see.

“The frustrating thing is knowing that there are people who were once involved who could probably be helping now.

“It’s great to see Noel [Hunt[ with the U23s and Ledge [Mikele Leigertwood] with the first team coaching because they’re Reading through and through. To see them go in the door and things pick up a bit is something that would happen if more were to go back there.

“Reading have always been a club that need people giving 110% and no egos. They might need to bring in a Director of Football who can use their experience and contacts. You look at Brian [McDermott] and Steve [Coppell] who would probably come back at a drop of a hat. Can I see it happening? Probably not.

“People like Jobi [McAnuff], who absolutely love the club, are there and I think the club need to lean on their experience.

“I’d bend over backwards to go back and be a part of it and give it everything I’ve got. I know full well I could offer more than some have this season, but it is what it is, football moves quick.”

Looking to the future

After a season to forget both on and off the pitch, Reading will be determined to put this summer to use to get back to the upper echelons of the Championship table.

There remains a decision to make on management with Paul Ince only in on an interim basis at the moment.

The Royals will be hoping to bring some stability in both the boardroom and the dressing room after a rocky spell, so this summer could be the perfect chance to enact some change and leave their troubles behind them.