Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said he doesn’t know if the club will look to bring winger Xavier Amaechi back this summer.

Bolton Wanderers recruited Amaechi last summer, bringing him in on loan until January initially. However, after an injury-hit first half of the season, the club were able to extend his stay until the end of the season.

Overall, Amaechi’s involvement has been sparse, making only his second League One start against Accrington Stanley on Easter Monday.

Now, ahead of the summer transfer window, Evatt has been quizzed on the possibility of bringing the winger back.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the Bolton Wanderers boss admitted that he doesn’t know if they will be looking to reunite with Amaechi in the summer. However, he insisted that the club are “looking at things all the time” as they begin to put transfer plans into place. Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t know.

“We’re looking at things all the time. We’ll have a look at recruitment.

“We’ve certainly started to make plans and there’s conversations happening behind the scenes.”

Should Evatt pursue a reunion?

The Hamburg winger certainly looks to be a promising talent, but it hasn’t really worked out for him at Bolton Wanderers.

Amaechi was plagued with a metatarsal injury for much of the first half of the campaign and a hamstring injury disrupted his involvement in the early stages of 2022. Since then, he has made only four appearances in the league, remaining an unused substitute for the vast majority of matches recently.

Given the lack of game time, it would be a surprise to see Evatt pursue a reunion with Amaechi, as it seems he has options ahead of him in the pecking order, and surely the player will want to be somewhere he can play more regularly too.