Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Corey Blackett-Taylor has been “outstanding” over recent times.

Charlton Athletic beat Cambridge United 2-0 away last night and the impressive wing-back was on the scoresheet.

Striker Conor Washington scored the other goal for the Addicks as they picked up a useful three points away at the Abbey Stadium.

Blackett-Taylor, 24, has had an eye-catching first season at The Valley since joining last summer on a free transfer.

Jackson was full of praise for him again last night and said, as per the club’s official website:

“Corey has gone from an impact bench player that has no history of really playing beyond an hour, or certainly no history of 90 minutes, and he’s looking strong.

“In the last weeks and months he’s been outstanding. His game has really, really improved. He’s growing into that wing-back position now, he’s finding much better positions to receive the ball and defensively he’s putting a shift in.

“He’s finding ways to get on the ball much better now than when he first started playing there, so that’s credit to him and the work that he’s done with my staff to improve that side of his game. And then he’s obviously got that unbelievably raw pace and the ability to go both ways that’s obviously a menace against anyone that you’re playing against.”

Hit at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic took a bit of a gamble on him last summer after he parted company with Tranmere Rovers.

Blackett-Taylor was playing in League Two in the last campaign and bided his time as a free agent for a couple of months before the Addicks handed him a deal.

The London club only tied him down on a short-term contract but extended that after he proved his worth.

He has since gone on to play 33 games in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals and four assists.

The former Aston Villa man is swiftly becoming one of Charlton Athletic’s most prized assets and will be a key player for them next season.

Blackett-Taylor rose up through the youth ranks at Villa Park and played twice for the Premier League side, as well as having a loan spell away at Walsall to gain experience.

He has found a home now with the Addicks and his manager is a big fan.