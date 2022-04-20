Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed Bradley Dack picked up a back injury while heading out for the half-time warm-up ahead of the second half vs Stoke City.

Blackburn Rovers were 1-0 down after Jacob Brown’s early strike put Stoke City 1-0 up on Easter Monday, and Rovers boss Mowbray was planning on bringing on Dack at half-time to replace Jan Paul van Hecke.

However, it was Joe Rothwell who replaced the Dutchman, with Dack remaining on the bench for the rest of the game.

Now, speaking on Dack’s absence from the action, Blackburn Rovers manager Mowbray has revealed that the attacking midfielder jarred his back in the warm-up at half time.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray stressed the importance of getting Dack back up to speed after such a torrid time with injury in recent years. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m really trying to get Dack back up to speed for this football club, that’s why I’ve made changes at half time, not always because of the performance of the team.

“Yet Dack didn’t come on because he got injured warming himself up at half time.”

Mowbray went on to stress that he feels his side are missing some “real creativity”, something Dack surely would have provided had he been able to come on for van Hecke.

Top six hopes…

With three games remaining, Blackburn Rovers’ play-off hopes are hanging by a thread, so Mowbray will be hoping key players like Dack can have an impact on proceedings before all is said and done.

The attacking midfielder is still waiting for his first start since his return, but his mere presence in the squad is a welcome sight for all after suffering two ACL injuries in cruelly quick succession.

Blackburn Rovers face Preston North End, Bournemouth and Birmingham City before the end of the campaign, and they will still harbour hope of making a late break back into the play-offs.