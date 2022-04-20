Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kelser has admitted the club’s interest in Hatayspor’s Adama Traore, reports Mike White.

Hull City have the midfielder on their transfer list ahead of the summer transfer window.

Traore, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent.

Kesler hints that he is of interest to the Tigers but they need to prioritise sorting out contracts for their own players first, with BBC Humberside reporter White tweeting (see below):

Further to this re Adama Traore, @HullCity vice-chair Tan Kesler has confirmed to me “he’s on our interest list” but added “our priority is to negotiate with our own players whose contracts are ending.”#hcafc https://t.co/dj9RejBmY1 — Mike White (@mikewhitesport) April 19, 2022

Hull City target

Hull City have a few players who see their deals expire in late June such as George Honeyman, Matt Ingram, Tom Eaves, Mallik Wilks and Richie Smallwood and they need to decide who to keep and who to let go.

Traore would add more competition and depth to the Tigers’ midfield department and has been a regular for Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig over the past couple of years.

He has played for his current side since 2020 and has played 54 games for them in all competitions to date.

The Mali international moved over to France as a youngster and had spells at Lille and AS Monaco, before loan spells away at Rio Ave, Cercle Brugge and Metz.

His future at Hatayspor is at a bit of a crossroads now and Hull City could lure him to England for the first time in his career this summer.

The Tigers have secured their status in the Championship for another year and will be looking to bolster their ranks.