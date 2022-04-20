Charlton Athletic’s Jason Pearce says the club have held “preliminary” talks with him abut extending his deal.

Charlton Athletic have a big decision to make on the defender’s future at the club over the next couple of months.

Pearce, 34, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June.

The veteran has admitted he would like to stay at The Valley but may have to keep his options open.

He has provided this update on his situation, as per an interview with Charlton Athletic’s official club website:

“I’m at a crossroads now, if I’m honest. I feel I could carry on playing for another two seasons, if not more. I’ve kept myself fit. But I’m doing a bit of coaching and I’m enjoying that and I want to give back to the younger players and help them as well.

“I feel I’ve got a really good affiliation with the club. At the moment there have been preliminary talks but I’ve had nothing firm, so I’ll have to keep my options open.

“I’d love to stay at the club but I’m not too sure what the club are thinking.”

Charlton Athletic spell to date

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign Pearce back in 2016 from Wigan Athletic and he has been a great servant to the club over the past six season, playing a key role in their promotion to the Championship under Lee Bowyer back in 2019.

He has made 173 appearances for the London club in all competitions to date, chipping in with seven goals and seven assists from the back.

Pearce has had to get used to not always being guaranteed first-team football but has still played 26 times this term for Johnnie Jackson’s side.

He provides useful competition, experience and back-up in defensive areas and the likes of Akin Famewo and Sam Lavelle can learn a lot from him.

Prior to his move to the Addicks, the defender also had spells at AFC Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Leeds United.

Charlton Athletic picked up an impressive 2-0 away win at Cambridge United last night thanks to goals from Corey Blackett-Taylor and Conor Washington.