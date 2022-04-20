Millwall star Jed Wallace is ‘very close’ to making a surprise move to Turkish giants Besiktas, reports from Turkey have claimed.

Millwall man Wallace has long been linked with a move away from The Den, but as his contract nears expiry, it is seeming more and more likely that the former Wolves ace will be playing his football elsewhere next season.

Cardiff City are among the sides to have been linked with the forward recently. However, it has now been reported by Turkish news outlet Fotomac that Wallace is ‘very close’ to a surprise move to Besiktas.

The report claims that Besiktas have been after Wallace for a long time, and they are now hopeful that their pursuit is coming to a successful conclusion.

Now managed by Valieren Ismael, Besiktas are looking to freshen up their ranks with some new signings in the summer transfer window, with Wallace just one of the players targeted as the former Barnsley and West Brom boss looks to build an ‘assertive’ team.

Memorable Millwall stint

Across three separate stints with Millwall, Wallace has become a firm favourite at The Den.

The 28-year-old eventually joined on a permanent basis in the summer of 2017 after two loan spells with the Lions, and he has remained there since. Across all competitions, the Reading-born winger has played a massive 258 games for Millwall, chipping in with an impressive 42 goals and 48 assists in the process.

Now though, with his deal winding down and speculation ramping up ahead of the summer, it seems a departure could be on the cards.