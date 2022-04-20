Cardiff City have joined the race to sign Bolton Wanderers ace Dapo Afolayan, according to a report by The Bolton News.

Cardiff City are making checks on the attacker ahead of the summer.

Afolayan, 24, has been a standout player for the Trotters in League One this season.

The Bolton News claim promotion winners Fulham are still monitoring his progress at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Cardiff City keen

Cardiff City have a big summer ahead of them as they gear up for Steve Morison’s first full campaign at the helm.

Afolayan has proven his worth in the third tier now so could he want to test himself in the Championship now?

Ian Evatt’s side swooped to sign him in February 2021 on an initial loan deal from West Ham United that was later made permanent after he helped the North West club gain promotion from League Two last term.

He has since adapted well to the step up a division and has made 49 appearances in all competitions in this campaign, chipping in with 14 goals and six assists.

The Londoner was snapped up by West Ham United in 2021 from non-league side Solihull Moors but played just once for the Hammers’ first-team. Instead, he was loaned out by the Premier League outfit to Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town to gain some experience before making Bolton Wanderers his permanent home.

His current club will face a battle to keep hold of him this summer amid interest from the Championship and Cardiff City have become the latest name in the frame.