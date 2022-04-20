Rotherham United winger Shane Ferguson’s foot is in a protective boot, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United also have an injury worry regarding Arsenal loan man Jordi Osei-Tutu but he may be back available this weekend.

The Millers were beaten 2-0 away at Burton Albion last night in a big dent to their automatic promotion hopes.

They fell behind after just three minutes when Cameron Borthwick-Jackson pounced for the hosts before they doubled the lead in the second-half through John Brayford.

Paul Warne’s side have a couple of injury problems after the clash and Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis has tweeted this update (see tweet below):

Rotherham United latest

Rotherham United looked like they had got back to winning ways over the weekend with their 1-0 win over Ipswich Town but have been knocked back down to earth again now.

The Yorkshire side remain in a strong position to get promoted, especially with MK Dons losing last night as well to Oxford United, but their form is a real worry.

They have won just twice in their last nine league games but remain 2nd in the league table, level on points with the Dons with a game in hand.

Wigan Athletic are top and are five points ahead of the Millers meaning they just need a couple more wins to secure their return to the Championship.

Ferguson has been a useful player for Rotherham United since his switch last summer from Millwall and it will be a blow if he is out injured. The same goes for Osei-Tutu, but it seems his leg injury isn’t as serious.