Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says he has not ruled out Harlee Dean returning this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday left the defender out of their game against Crewe Alexandra last night.

Dean, 30, has picked up a “little strain” following the 3-2 win away at MK Dons last Saturday.

His side didn’t need him in the end yesterday as they edged past the Railwaymen 1-0 thanks to Lee Gregory’s second-half penalty.

Moore provided this update on Dean’s injury situation and said, as per a report by the Sheffield Star:

“Harlee has picked up a little strain, he’s getting intensive treatment, so we’ll have to see how he goes. I’ll check with him about this weekend’s game – I’ve not ruled him out – and he said he felt a lot better today.”

Sheffield Wednesday spell so far

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to sign Dean on loan from Birmingham City on a loan deal until the end of the season to bolster their back-line.

The centre-back has since made a positive impression at Hillsborough and enjoyed his game time with the Yorkshire outfit, making seven league appearances to date.

Dean is facing an uncertain future with his parent club having slipped down the pecking order with the Blues under Lee Bowyer. However, he does still have a year left on his contract there.

The former Brentford man will currently just be focused on helping the Owls make an immediate return to the Championship and will be hoping he is fit for their next game against Wycombe Wanderers away this Saturday.

Moore’s men are currently 4th in the league table and are only four points behind the top two now with three matches left to play.

They are in a good run of form right now and are unbeaten in their last eight league outings.