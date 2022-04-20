Birmingham City are keen on Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks, according to a report by Football Insider.

Birmingham City are looking to snap up the winger on a free transfer this summer.

Wilks, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and has fallen down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium.

Peterborough United are interested in signing him this summer, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph, but face competition for his signature.

Hull City latest

Wilks has played just once since Shota Arveladze took over from Grant McCann at the end of January and most signs point towards him heading out the exit door when his deal expires.

The former Leeds United man joined the Tigers back in 2020 from Barnsley and was part of their side relegated from the Championship in his first year at the club.

However, he fired them to promotion from League One at the first time of asking by scoring 22 goals in all competitions last term.

Wilks has only played 20 times this season though in the second tier and has managed three goals from the wing.

Birmingham City have now identified him as a potential summer addition as they look to improve their ranks in the next transfer window.

It has been another disappointing year for the Blues and they need to make some changes over the coming months.

Wilks would give the Midlands outfit more competition and depth in attacking areas and could prove to be a useful long-term addition for them if they were able to get the best out of him.