Bolton Wanderers are taking a look at Aldershot Town youngster Lucias Vine on trial, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers are casting their eyes over the National League attacker.

Vine, 18, played for the Trotters’ U23s side yesterday in their 1-1 draw against Walsall in their final Central League fixture of this season.

He also had a trial with Championship side Bristol City earlier this month and played for the Robins’ development squad in a future against Watford.

Bolton Wanderers’ turn

It is now Bolton Wanderers’ turn to see what they think and they looking at bolstering their youth ranks this summer.

Vine has risen up through the youth ranks at Aldershot Town and has been a regular for the non-league outfit at U18s and U23s levels so far in his short career.

The teenager is yet to sign a professional contract with the Shots and despite being on their bench for the first-team on a few occasions, he hasn’t made a senior appearance just yet.

His father, Rowan Vine, was a striker for the likes of Luton Town, Birmingham City and QPR.

Vine has spent time on loan at Hartley Wintney in the Southern League Premier Division over the past couple of months to get some experience and will now be eyeing a move to the Football League with the Trotters.

Bolton Wanderers’ campaign in League One is all but done now and they don’t have anything to play for in their remaining two matches against Cheltenham Town and Fleetwood Town.