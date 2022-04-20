Wigan Athletic’s Max Power says they had to “dig deep” to pick up a result last night.

Wigan Athletic drew 2-2 away at Ipswich Town to take another step closer to promotion back to the Championship.

The Latics took the lead on the stroke of half-time through striker Will Keane, only for the hosts to turn the game around in the second-half after goals from Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy.

However, Keane popped up again for his side four minutes from time to earn them a draw.

Power was satisfied with the result in the end and took to Twitter after the match to send the following message to his followers (see below):

Every point at this stage of the season is vital. We had to dig deep tonight and shown the resilience we have throughout the season. This team never knows when it’s beat. LATICS 💙🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/86qLt3QxRM — Max Power (@mp_1825) April 19, 2022

Big result for Wigan Athletic

The main thing for Wigan Athletic is the fact they didn’t lose the game and Rotherham United and MK Dons both lost.

The ‘Tics were beaten at home by Cambridge United last Saturday and they got the response they needed from that disappointing showing.

Leam Richardson’s side are now five points clear at the top of the League One table with just three games left to play.

They are back in action this weekend at home to 5th place Plymouth Argyle, followed by clashes against Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town away to end the season.

Power made his move back to the DW Stadium at the end of the last campaign following his departure from fellow third tier side Sunderland and is eyeing his third promotion from this level with the North West club.