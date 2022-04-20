Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says their players did a “good job” last night.

Charlton Athletic beat Cambridge United away 2-0.

The Addicks went in 0-0 at half-time but ended up scoring twice through Corey Blackett-Taylor and Conor Washington.

Sandgaard was pleased with the result and took to Twitter after the game to send the following message to his followers (see tweet below):

Good job tonight lads 0-2 💥💥 #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) April 19, 2022

Win on the road for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic are picking up some useful results away from home and are unbeaten in their last four outings on the road.

It is no secret that the Addicks have nothing to play for now but Johnnie Jackson will be pleased to see that they bounced back from their 3-2 home defeat to Morecambe on Good Friday with a decent result against the U’s.

Cambridge United have been impressive this season following their promotion from League Two last term under Mark Bonner and beat table toppers Wigan Athletic away last Saturday.

It is all about the next campaign now for Charlton Athletic but the remaining few games gives them a chance to assess their players and decide who deserves to stay this summer.

They have a number of players who are out of contract at the end of June, including yesterday’s goal scorer Washington, and the club has some big decisions to make over the next couple of months.

The London outfit are back in action this weekend at The Valley against Shrewsbury Town, followed by a trip away to Ipswich Town on 30th April.