Blackburn Rovers’ play-off hopes took another big hit on Monday as they fell to defeat at the hands of Stoke City, condemning them to a fifth game without a win.

Blackburn Rovers looked as though they were in a driving seat for a play-off spot earlier this season, but a run of dreadful form has seen them drop down to 8th, with only the inconsistent form of those around them keeping Rovers in the promotion fight.

They still aren’t out of the reckoning, but with pressure piling on Tony Mowbray as his deal winds down and a number of key players out of contract at the end of this season, it could be a busy summer at Ewood Park.

Here, we look at three Blackburn Rovers players who’ve been linked with moves away and assess their chances of a summer move…

Ben Brereton Diaz

The former Nottingham Forest youngster’s stock has risen exponentially this season, enjoying strong form for Blackburn Rovers and becoming a sensation for the Chilean national team.

His form has seen him linked with the likes of Spanish giants Sevilla and Premier League pair Leeds United and Newcastle United (The Sunday Mirror, 02.01.22) said to have been showing interest during the 2021/22 campaign.

As it stands, Brereton Diaz’s deal expires this summer but there is an option for a one-year extension. If Blackburn Rovers aren’t promoted, you’d expect interest in the 21-goal star to ramp up.

Joe Rothwell

Rothwell is another key Blackburn Rovers player to have been linked with a move away this season, and given the quality of his performances combined with his contract situation, that isn’t a surprise.

The 27-year-old’s deal expires this summer and he was heavily linked with a move to Bournemouth in January. However, Blackburn Rovers stood firm and rejected the Cherries’ bids for his services.

Given the situation regarding his deal, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Rothwell heads for pastures new in the summer transfer window.

Darragh Lenihan

Club captain Lenihan is another vital first-team player approaching the end of his contract, and there is yet to be an agreement reached over a contract extension.

The centre-back isn’t short of options elsewhere either, so he’s another Blackburn Rovers may end up struggling to hold onto if they remain a Championship club. Premier League sides Newcastle United, Leeds United, Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves were all said to be keen in January, while MLS side New York Red Bulls were linked in February.