Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has been heavily linked to the vacant job at Burnley in the past week.

Middlesbrough only acquired the services of Wilder in November last year and he has guided them from 15th to within touching distance of the play-offs with four games left to play between now and the end of the season.

The players have really bought into the way Wilder wants his team to set up, play, and dominate games.

Not only have they progressed in the league, but they also had a monumental cup run too. They beat both Manchester United at Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur at home before crashing out in the quarter-finals to Chelsea.

Prior to his relative successes in a short period of time at Boro, Wilder was generating attention from Premier League sides given his credentials at past clubs such as Sheffield United, Northampton Town, and Leyton Orient.

Now with Sean Dyche’s sacking at Burnley, Wilder is favourite to take over at Turf Moor.

According to talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan, the current Middlesbrough manager was invited to watch a game at Burnley in the director’s box whilst Dyche was still in charge.

“When you rock up at the directors’ box at Burnley, and you’re invited by the directors, and you don’t tell the manager of Burnley you’re going there, I think there’s an element of etiquette between managers that might [have led to] him and Sean not being the greatest of mates,” said Jordan.

“I understand he’s been to Burnley recently, sat in the directors’ box and watched a game and I’m not entirely sure Sean Dyche was told about that.”

However, this is something which was refuted by New Era director Jake Mallen, who runs the sports agency that represents Wilder.

He tweeted, “How can this guy continue to go on the radio and LIE…. Absolute no truth in this story whatsoever!”

Would there be another reason as to why Wilder was at a Burnley game?

The last time Burnley had a home game that did not clash with a Middlesbrough match, the Clarets played Spurs. This was just six days before Boro were due to play Antonio Conte’s side in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Therefore it is likely if Wilder was watching a Burnley game, it could well have been to scout his future opposition rather than brokering a deal to succeed Dyche. This was backed up by Mallen in a later tweet.