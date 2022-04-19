Fulham have been linked with a loan swoop for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun as Marco Silva sets his sights on his summer transfer targets.

Fulham are preparing for life back in the Premier League as they look set to bounce back up from the Championship.

Silva’s side sit top of the table heading into the final five games of their season, and although they have fallen to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Coventry City and Derby County, they will remain confident of promotion.

Arsenal striker Balogun has been identified as a summer loan target, but here, we look at three alternative options Fulham should consider…

Eddie Nketiah – Arsenal

Nketiah is similar to Balogun in the sense that neither are quite at the forefront of Mikel Arteta’s mind at the moment, but Nketiah has more first-team experience over Balogun, potentially making him a better option.

The 22-year-old has struggled for regular game time with the Gunners this season and could benefit from a move elsewhere, either permanent or temporary. He has managed 18 goals and two assists in 85 appearances for Arsenal and sees his current deal expire this summer.

Cameron Archer – Aston Villa

Archer has flourished in the Championship since joining Preston North End temporarily in January, netting seven goals in 16 second-tier outings for Ryan Lowe’s side.

He made the move after strong performances for Aston Villa’s U23s and has shown exactly why he’s so highly rated by those at Villa Park, so a loan swoop for him in the summer could be a shrewd bit of business for Fulham as they look to bolster their options at the top of the pitch.

Noah Okafor – RB Salzburg

Although a more left-field option, there’s no doubt surrounding Okafor’s talents.

The 21-year-old Swiss striker has managed 13 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season, with three of those strikes coming in the Champions League for RB Salzburg. Okafor’s promise and experience at a good level would make him a more expensive option, but he could be a brilliant signing for both the present and the future.