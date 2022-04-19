Huddersfield Town have all but confirmed a place in the Championship play-offs following their 2-0 win over promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

Eight points separate 3rd placed Huddersfield Town and 7th placed Millwall with three games remaining, meaning the Terriers are edging closer to celebrating a play-off finish. But, there’s no doubt they will try and win every last game to finish as high as possible.

Carlos Corberan’s side have surprised many this season after some very disappointing campaigns in recent years.

Whatever division they find themselves in for next season, there will be movement in and out of the Terriers squad as they will prepare for the challenge ahead.

Here we look at three Huddersfield Town players who’ve been linked with moves away this season, and discuss whether or not they’ll move on this summer…

Lewis O’Brien

O’Brien has been a star man for the Terriers for the best part of the last three seasons, and he could finally be on his way out of the club.

West Ham United and Leeds United are the names that have been said to be interested in the 23-year-old over the course of the season, with Leeds United failing in their prolonged battle to sign the midfielder at the start of the season.

He has netted three goals and provided three assists this season, and his contract expires in 2025, so a sizeable fee will surely be needed to strike a deal.

Naby Sarr

Sarr has racked up just 15 appearances this season, not being a Corberan favourite over the course of the season. The 28-year-old has scored three goals, including an important one against Middlesbrough yesterday.

It has been reported that the centre-back is set to leave the club at the end of the season, with the Terriers not interested to renew his deal.

Levi Colwill

Colwill is on loan from Chelsea, but makes the list as he is linked with a move to Leicester City, and not a return to his temporary club in Huddersfield Town.

The 19-year-old is one of the young players of the season despite making only 27 appearances, being as solid as ever in the Terriers back-line to help them up to 3rd place in the Championship table.