Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has been backed by ex-England defender Paul Parker to become “a better manager” after time in League One following the Rams’ relegation.

Derby County’s valiant battle to stay in the Championship came to an end on Monday, condemning them to League One football next season.

After a deduction of 21 points, squad restrictions, a transfer embargo and more, a drop to the third-tier was expected. But, Rooney’s Rams have battled hard across the course of the season, ultimately falling short.

Support has come in for everyone at the club including manager Rooney, with former England defender Parker the latest to voice his backing.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby (quotes via BBC Sport), Parker, who spent a short spell with Derby County in 1996, has said that League One is a division that will be tough to get out of, though he backed Rooney to become a better manager for the challenge. Here’s what he had to say:

“Managing in League One is tough – it’s a tough division.

“You are dealing with different kinds of managers who are really studious. It’s a difficult league to get out of. It will make him a better manager in that sense if he goes down there.

“In that division you need experience, but with young players he could really make a name for himself at Derby County if he sticks with them.”

Until then…

Before embarking on League One action, the first port of call for Derby County will be ensuring Chris Kirchner’s takeover is completed.

The American businessman is hoping to buy the Rams to save them from administration before starting to bring their summer plans to fruition. A busy summer will be needed given that only five players are contracted to the club ahead of next season, but Rooney and co will already be putting those plans in place, especially now that they know which division they will be playing in.