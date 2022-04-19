TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has ripped into Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder after he failed to rule himself out of the running for the Burnley job.

Burnley parted ways with Sean Dyche on Good Friday. Soon after, Wilder was outed as one of the front-runners for the job and in response to the links, the Middlesbrough boss had this to say:

“I can’t stop any of that stuff [Burnley speculation]. But I’m not so sure it’s the right time to ask anything like that after a really disappointing defeat from our point of view.”

His Boro side had just been beaten by Huddersfield Town, capping a run of four Championship games without a win for Wilder’s Middlesbrough who now sit in 9th place of the table.

And this morning, Jordan had his say after Wilder failed to rule himself out of the Burnley running, saying:

“I don’t know what is his contract is at Middlesbrough. So it’s unfair for me to be overly harsh on it. But I do get a bit tired of these managers that have been given an oppurtunity with a club – Steve Gibson’s a decent chairman, I’m assuming he’s out him on a contract of some significance, of some length, so it’s really, really simple, Chris. The answer is, ‘I’m the Middlesbrough manager, I’m not interested in Burnley’. That’s the end of the discussion, that’s the end of the conversation.”

Wilder was named Middlesbrough manager earlier in the season. He left Sheffield United early on in 2021 after taking them from League One to the Premier League, and he was linked with a number of Championship vacancies going into this 2021/22 season, including both the Fulham and West Brom jobs.

But he stayed patient and eventually replaced Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough, having performed admirably so far.

But Jordan believes Wilder’s impressive Sheffield United stint has made him somewhat cocky. He went on to say:

“I’m not an admirer of Chris Wilder’s. I was an admirer of his when took them [Sheffield United] through the divisions and put them into the Premiership. I loved his attitude and disposition. And then I watched him when times got tough.

“I watched him when, of course, he starts to read his own press, about what he’d done for Sheffield United the previous year, and what kind of manager he was. And I watched him suddenly start to disappear up his own backside.

“It’s really tarnished my view of him because I thought he was something different.”

Is Jordan right to dress down Wilder?

Middlesbrough fans have been left in something of a frenzy over Wilder’s links to Burnley. He’s just one of a number of names being linked with the club but it seems that Wilder’s failure to rule himself out of the running has caused a lot of upset and worry.

Jordan is right that Wilder should have instantly shut down the rumours. His response of ‘it’s not the right time’ to discuss these matters suggests that he’s had his head turned by the rumours, only a few months after taking on the Middlesbrough job.

It’s a shame for Boro fans as they’ve really bought into what Wilder has been doing at the club. He may have no interest in the Burnley job at all and if that’s the case, then he needs to shut down the rumours and focus on getting Boro back into the top-six.

Up next for his side is a trip to Swansea City this weekend.