Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says Harry McKirdy will return to full training this week.

Swindon Town are back in action this weekend against Hartlepool United away and could have their key player back.

McKirdy, 25, has been sidelined since March but is making great progress on his road to recovery.

The attacking midfielder was close to being involved for the Robins yesterday but his manager decided not to risk him.

Swindon Town ended up losing 2-1 at home to Leyton Orient in a dent to their promotion hopes.

Nevertheless, Garner provided a very positive update regarding McKirdy’s injury status and said, as per the club’s official website:

“Harry McKirdy was very close (to being involved). He trained for the first time on Sunday but that was his first session with the group and it wasn’t that intense because it was a day before a game.

“He just hadn’t done enough in terms of training for him to be comfortable himself – you need to have repetition with your movements, sprints and finishing so he’s had a really good week, he’s made great progress and he’ll be in full training this week with a view to Saturday.”

Boost for Swindon Town

Getting McKirdy back is a massive boost for Swindon Town as they go into their final games of the season.

The Wiltshire club swooped to sign him last summer on a free transfer after his departure from fellow League Two side Port Vale and he has since become their most prized asset.

He has made 38 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 18 goals and nine assists.

Prior to his move to the County Ground, the Londoner also previously played for the likes of Stoke City, Aston Villa, Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra, Newport County and Carlisle United.

Swindon Town are currently 11th in the league table and are four points off the play-offs with four matches left.

Hartlepool United are next up on Saturday but the Pools have nothing to play for now and are winless in their last six outings.