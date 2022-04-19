MK Dons are considering offering long-serving defender Dean Lewington a new one-year contract, it has been claimed.

MK Dons are in the fight for promotion to the Championship this season, and veteran defender Lewington has remained a key part of the side.

Liam Manning has played the 37-year-old in all but two League One games this season with, Lewington failing to miss a single league game since August 17th. His contributions have played an important role in helping MK Dons to 3rd place with three games remaining.

Now, with the end of his contract approaching, it has been claimed that Lewington could have his stay at Stadium MK extended again.

A report from Football League World has said that MK Dons are considering extending the club captain’s deal by another year. Lewington penned a one-year extension in March of last year, and it is now claimed that a similar deal could be in the offing.

880 not out…

Lewington has spent his entire career with the club, starting out as a youngster for Wimbledon FC and staying on the books as they relocated to Milton Keynes. Overall, he has played a massive 880 times for MK Dons since first emerging into the first-team picture almost 20 years ago now.

Since then, he has managed to chip in with 25 goals and 56 assists, making the switch into a central role at the heart of defence after spending the vast majority of his career playing as a left-back.

His leadership has made him an ever-present figure at Stadium MK, maintaining an important role in the side even into the latter years of his career.

It remains to be seen if the rumours develop into anything concrete, but for the meantime, Lewington’s main focus will surely be on MK Dons’ bid to make a return to Championship football.