Derby County’s relegation from the Championship was confirmed on Monday following their defeat to QPR, meaning players will start to try and force moves.

Derby County will be playing League One football next season, despite battling hard all season with their 21 point deduction. Many may have thought the Rams’ relegation would be decided earlier, so Wayne Rooney really has done an incredible job.

One man who has been linked with a move away this summer is star man Jason Knight, with a host of Premier League and Championship clubs eyeing a move for the 21-year-old Irish international.

It will take a big signing for Derby County to replace Knight. Here are three players the Rams should target if their midfielder departs the club this summer…

Romal Palmer – Barnsley

The 23-year-old midfielder looks set to also be playing League One football next season, with Barnsley sat at the bottom of the pile in the Championship table.

Palmer has made 31 appearances this season, scoring and assisting once, and sees his Tykes contract expire at the end of the season. With Derby County’s financial situation unknown, they may look to bring in a host of free agent players.

Jamie Lindsay – Rotherham United

The 26-year-old midfielder has had limited game time this season due to injuries, but was a top performer for the Millers in the Championship last season, ironically scoring against the Rams.

Lindsay has been linked with a move to Portsmouth and sees his contract expire at the end of the season, however Rotherham United are preparing to offer the midfielder a new contract in the summer.

Callum Wright – Cheltenham Town (on loan from Leicester City)

The on-loan 21-year-old midfielder has been one of the best in his position in League One this season, scoring nine goals and assisting five from central midfield.

He is on loan from Leicester City, and Derby County might be a team that tempts Wright with the quality of their squad, who will be looking for an immediate return to the Championship.