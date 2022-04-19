Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says Brandon Fleming was rested yesterday, as detailed on their official club website.

Hull City decided not to put the left-back in their 18-man squad for their trip to Millwall and he was replaced by Callum Elder.

The Tigers ended up losing 2-1 to the Lions, with striker Tom Eaves scoring a late consolation goal.

Fleming’s absence for the visitors was a surprise, especially after his recent run of impressive performances, but he hasn’t picked up an injury which is good news.

Big player for Hull City

The academy graduate rose up through the ranks alongside Jacob Greaves and Keane Lewis-Potter and has enjoyed plenty of game time over the past few months.

He struggled for opportunities under former boss Grant McCann but has taken the chance Arveladze has given him since he took over in late January.

Fleming started in the Georgian’s first game against Swansea City at home and has since gone on to play 15 times for his hometown club this term.

The Hull-born man has been on the books of the East Yorkshire outfit for his whole career to date and had played 22 games prior to this campaign, as well as having a loan spell away at Bolton Wanderers a couple of years ago to gain some experience.

Hull City secured their Championship status for another year after their 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Good Friday and they don’t have anything to play for now which means they can afford to rest certain players.

Next up is a home clash against Reading on Saturday.