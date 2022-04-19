Plymouth Argyle are flying in League One this season, sitting in fourth place of the table and looking like strong contenders to be play-off winners.

Last time out, the Pilgrims got a 0-0 draw at home to Sunderland yesterday afternoon – a great result against a fellow play-off rival.

Many thought the sacking of Ryan Lowe would hit Plymouth Argyle with heaps of problems, but Steven Schumacher has stood up to the task brilliantly, keeping them in a top-six spot.

They may well be playing Championship football next season, which wouldn’t be any short than deserved, but there will nevertheless be movements in and out of the squad.

Here we look at three Plymouth Argyle players who’ve been linked with moves away this season, and discuss whether or not they’ll move on this summer…

Panutche Camara

Camara has been a shining light in the Pilgrims midfield this season, bossing the middle of the park in most games, whilst adding four goals and six assists to his game.

Earlier in the year, the south coast club fended off interest from Peterborough United, and subsequently offered the 25-year-old a fresh deal, that he’s yet to sign.

His contract is set to expire at the end of next season, so Plymouth Argyle and Camara will need to come to some sort of agreement in the near future.

Ryan Broom

Despite being on loan from Peterborough United, Broom is next on the list, whose Posh future is unknown at this time.

The midfielder rejected an offer from Aberdeen in January to see out his loan spell at Home Park, with Schumacher expressing his desire to keep Broom on his books.

His contract is up in the summer of 2023 and Plymouth Argyle may well swoop in for the 25-year-old on a permanent deal.

Ryan Hardie

Hardie was linked with a move to Preston North End in January, with former manager Lowe wanting to bring the striker to Deepdale after performing well under him.

The 25-year-old has netted 16 goals this season and has assisted on five occasions. His contract expires at the end of next season, so the Pilgrims will no doubt look to extend it soon.