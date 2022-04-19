Norwich City are ready to rival Nottingham Forest for the £4million signing of Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis.

Davis, 24, has shone on loan at Nottingham Forest in the second half of this season.

The Englishman has scored five goals in 15 league outings for Forest but he’s recently been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

It’s a huge blow for Davis and for Forest, who thumped West Brom 4-0 in the Championship last night.

Now though, Football Insider have revealed that Norwich City want to sign Davis in the summer, and that they’re set to rival Nottingham Forest for the signing.

Aston Villa are open to both loaning Davis out again or selling him, with Football Insider revealing that the Villans want £4million for the Englishman.

The report goes on to reveal that Nottingham Forest securing promotion could see Steve Cooper’s side edge Norwich City in pursuit of Davis.

An excellent addition…

Davis’ signing in January has really given Forest a new outlook in attack, and his absence is a huge blow to their promotion credentials.

Speaking earlier in the year about Davis, Forest boss Cooper had this to say:

“Keinan is an excellent footballer. He is a strong, strong boy. He has good feet and he can see a pass.

“What I love about him is that he is so selfless. He is such a team player.

“He is making an excellent contribution.”

If Nottingham Forest can secure promotion this season then it would certainly put them in pole position to sign Davis this summer. Whether or not Cooper would want Davis if his side are in the Premier League though remains another question.

Forest don’t have too many strikers on their books and so signing Davis would be useful whether they earn promotion or not, but whether he has top fight quality remains to be seen.

He’s still a relatively unproven player too and so it’d be a risk to spent upwards of £4million on him.

Up next for Forest is a trip to Peterborough United this weekend.