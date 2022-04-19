Sunderland could yet be gearing up for a Championship campaign this summer, with Alex Neil’s side closing in on a play-off spot in League One.

Sunderland claimed a decent point away at Plymouth Argyle in League One yesterday. It keeps them in 6th place of the table and extends their uneaten run to 10 in the league.

Neil has done a fine job since arriving at the club. The summer ahead is bound to be a busy one for the Scot as he tries to put his own print on this side, but he could be weary of losing one or two of his key players in the summer, especially so if they miss out on promotion.

Here we look at three Sunderland players who’ve been linked with moves away this season…

Dan Neil

Neil has become a key player for Sunderland this season. He’s scored three and assisted seven in his 37 League One outings so far this campaign, and although his game time has dropped in recent weeks, he remains an important player.

Earlier in the campaign, both Burnley and Aston Villa were linked with Neil. He’s now under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2025 and so the Black Cats are under no pressure to sell, and after his slight dip in form towards the end of this campaign, it might deter the likes of Burnley and Aston Villa from making a summer move.

Ross Stewart

The striker has been linked with all of Swansea City, Norwich City and Rangers this season – it comes after his impressive showing in League One which has seen him score 22 goals so far in the league.

Stewart is said to be holding off on contract talks with Sunderland in the midst of a promotion charge, and that could well suggest that he might favour a move if the club don’t secure promotion to the Championship this season.

It’d be a bitter blow to Neil if Stewart left the club, with Sunderland having very few striking options this season.

Bailey Wright

Wright is one of a number of Sunderland players out of contract in the summer. The cub are putting contract renewal talks on hold until the summer and Wright has already expressed his desire to stay with the club, having been linked with a surprise move to Wigan Athletic near the start of the season (The Sun on Sunday, 25.07.21).

He’s remained a key player in the Black Cats’ defence throughout, featuring 34 times in League One so far this season and starting in all of Neil’s games in charge.

A new contract for Wright seems like a no-brainer for Sunderland. It could come down to whether Wright would still want to stay at the club should they miss out on promotion.