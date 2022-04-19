Portsmouth look set to finish in the top-half of the League One table, though they would have held ambitions of being closer to the business end at this stage of the season.

Portsmouth occupy 9th place as it stands, with inconsistency in form leaving them out of the play-off picture with three games remaining in the 2021/22 campaign.

The summer transfer window brings around the opportunity for changes to be made though, and it seems as though Pompey will be looking to free up space for fresh additions by moving on some out of favour players at the end of the season.

Here, we look at three Portsmouth players who have been linked with moves away this season and assess their situations ahead of the summer transfer window.

Marcus Harness

Harness’ electric first half of the season saw him attract interest from the likes of Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window, but he ended up remaining at Fratton Park.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season but they do hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, ensuring that if summer interest re-emerges in his services, they will receive a fee.

Harness has been an important player in Pompey’s attack, managing 12 goals and five assists, and they will surely be keen to keep him beyond the end of this season.

Ronan Curtis

Towards the end of the summer transfer window at the very start of the season, Curtis was still being heavily linked with a move away. A host of Championship teams were linked but, despite the winger saying earlier in the summer that he wanted to play Championship football, he stayed.

This season hasn’t been Curtis’ most fruitful, but he has still managed a decent return of six goals and six assists. The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season but he is another Pompey will likely want to keep on board, but it remains to be seen if second-tier interest re-emerges.

Harry Jewitt-White

One player who has been linked with an exit that looks likely to stay is young midfielder Jewitt-White.

His performances were said to have caught Manchester United‘s attention earlier this season, but the youngster has since signed a new contract to keep him at Fratton Park on professional terms, and it will be hoped that the deal has successfully fended off any remaining interest in his services ahead of the summer.