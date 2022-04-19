Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says he is hoping Rhys Oates is back this weekend.

Mansfield Town have been without the striker for their past four games.

Oates, 27, has been missed by his side as they compete for promotion to League One.

He last played in the 1-0 win over Northampton Town on 2nd April.

Asked whether he will be back for Saturday’s clash against Crawley Town, Clough said, as per the official club website:

“We hope so, [we will] just see how he is and try and get him out there as soon as we can.”

Mansfield Town latest

Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0 away at Carlisle United yesterday in a dent to their promotion hopes.

The Stags remain in a strong position and are only outside the play-offs on goal difference behind Tranmere Rovers.

They have a game in hand on the teams around them and have four matches left against Crawley Town, Stevenage, Salford City and Forest Green Rovers to ensure they make the top seven.

Oates made the move to Field Mill last summer from fellow League Two side Hartlepool United and has since been a hit with the Nottinghamshire outfit, scoring 11 goals in all competitions.

Mansfield Town need him back for their remaining games to give them the best chance of getting promoted. The former Barnsley and Morecambe man offers something different to the likes of Jordan Bowery and Danny Johnson up top.

Clough will be desperate for his side to bounce back from their loss yesterday and will be hoping for a bit of luck on the injury front this week as they prepare for another tricky game on Saturday.