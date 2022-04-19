Ipswich Town have extended Ben Morris’ contract at the club, as reported by TWTD.

Ipswich Town have exercised a 12-month option they had on his deal.

Morris, 22, will be staying on the books of the League One side until 2023.

He is currently on loan in Sweden with GAIS to get some experience under his belt.

Ipswich Town spell so far

The attacker has been with Ipswich Town since 2016 having previously played for non-league side Cornard United.

He was handed his senior debut by the Tractor Boys in a League Cup clash against Premier League outfit Crystal Palace back in 2017 and has since gone on to play five times in all competitions for the East Anglian club.

Morris has also had loan spells away in the past at Woking and Forest Green Rovers to boost his development.

Ipswich Town gave him the green light to head out to Scandinavia in January and he is due to return to Portman Road in November this year.

Kieran McKenna has a decision to make on Morris’ long-term future at the club and it remains to be seen whether he is part of his plans down the line.

There is no doubt that he would provide good competition and back-up in attacking areas but he hasn’t been able to fully break into the side.

His current loan spell away in Sweden is a good opportunity for him to get regular football under his belt and he has the added security of still being under contract with his parent club.