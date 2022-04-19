Swansea City manager Russell Martin says that the club hasn’t received any contact from any clubs regarding the future of Flynn Downes, after links to Leeds United emerged earlier in the year.

Downes, 23, joined Swansea City from Ipswich Town last summer. Since, the Englishman has featured 33 times in the Championship, scoring once and assisting twice from midfield.

He’s become a huge fan favourite in Wales and a key component of Martin’s Swansea City XI.

Earlier in the year though, a report from The Times revealed that Leeds United were looking at Downes as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips should the England midfielder leave Elland Road this summer.

And speaking out on Downes’ future after yesterday’s draw v Reading in the Championship, Martin had this to say on Downes:

“I wouldn’t have thought they’re [Leeds] the only team looking at him. As far as we’re concerned, Flynn’s just bought a house in Swansea, he loves it, his partner loves it. He’s loving what we’re doing on the pitch.

“He has a great relationship with all of the coaching staff and players. He’s really well respected and I think the fans really like him.

“I think that counts a lot for someone like Flynn, after the tough time he had last year, I don’t think it’s just about jumping at any opportunity. Ultimately we haven’t had any phone calls from anyone. If we do then we’ll have to cross that bridge when it comes to it.”

Downes going nowhere?

Given what Martin has said on Downes; how he’s is loving life at Swansea City and how he’s just bought a house in the area, it suggests that the midfielder has no intentions of moving on so soon into his Swans career.

He’s become a cult figure among Swansea supporters for his dogged displays in midfield. The tenacity he offers in the middle of the park gives Swansea some added steel and he’s a player who Martin could look to build the club around going into the 2022/23 campaign.

But if Leeds put a lucrative offer on the table then it could be too good for the Swans to turn down.

Up next for Swansea City is a home game v Middlesbrough this weekend.