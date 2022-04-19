Rotherham United make the short trip to Burton Albion tonight in what is a massive game in their promotion bid, and Paul Warne has assessed his opponents.

The Millers finally got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon against Ipswich Town after three losses on the bounce. The three points has put them back into 2nd place, level on points with MK Dons with one game in hand.

Warne’s side can confirm a play-off place with a draw today, but that won’t be on their mind, as a win is much more important towards their automatic promotion goal.

There’s no doubt the Millers staff members will be keeping an eye on the results at MK Dons and Wigan Athletic, who both are chasing automatic promotion and play today.

Rotherham United have some knocks to key players in their side, including Ben Wiles, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Michael Ihiekwe, but the strength in depth will surely be enough to overcome their problems.

Ahead of the tie, Warne was speaking to the media team about what to expect from today’s opponents…

“It’s a different challenge to the one we faced against Ipswich. I think when we played them at home we were fortunate to come away with a positive result.

“I think we’re going to have to match their athleticism and they are forward-thinking, which I like – although not when I play against them!

“They’re trying to finish their season off with aplomb ready for next season. I know it will be a difficult game.

“We probably have to sharpen up a little bit in the final third and physically match them, as they do us.

“We’ve just got to stay in the game and give a good ‘away performance’ which virtually all season, we’ve had.”

In the reverse fixture, Rotherham United beat Burton Albion 3-1 at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, and they’ll be looking for a repeat of that, or even better.

Automatic promotion in their hands

The top two remains in the Millers’ hands, sitting second in the table with four games remaining. But, their game in hand is a tough one, as they travel to Sunderland next Tuesday, who still have everything to play for in their promotion push.

Fans may have felt that a play-off place was likely last week, but with Sheffield Wednesday beating MK Dons over the weekend, it gave Warne’s side a massive helping hand.

The game at the Pirelli Stadium gets underway at 7:45pm tonight.