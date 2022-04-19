Middlesbrough only appointed their Director of Football Kieran Scott in August but another club are already looking to snap him up.

Middlesbrough hadn’t had a Director of Football prior to Scott’s arrival and have made some shrewd signings under his guidance so far.

The likes of Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly were brought in on loans in January from established Premier League sides Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Whilst there were players signed from overseas sides in the summer such as Andraz Sporar from Sporting Lisbon, Martin Payero from Atletico Banfield, and James Lea Siliki from Rennes.

The recruitment has helped guide Boro up the Championship table and compete for a place in the play-offs this season.

This is a remarkable step up considering their mid-table finish under Neil Warnock in the 2020/21 campaign last time out.

Scott’s acquisition was part of Middlesbrough’s attempt to restructure the football club, something which Burnley are also looking to do this summer.

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider, the Clarets have identified Boro’s Director of Football as someone they want at the helm.

They recently made the brave decision to sack manager Sean Dyche and this was said to be the first step in the club’s rebranding.

Rumours have already began to circulate surrounding manager Chris Wilder’s position at the Riverside, amidst links to the vacant job at Turf Moor.

Both Wilder and Scott could be on the move to Burnley if the Clarets have their way.

Scott does have connections with Burnley already, having previously worked at the club as a scout. He then made the switch to Norwich City before settling at Middlesbrough last year.