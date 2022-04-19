Hull City will be playing Championship football again next season after securing their survival on Good Friday.

Hull City beat Cardiff City 2-1 but were beaten by the same scoreline away at Millwall yesterday.

Shota Arveladze’s side don’t have anything to play for now and are back in action this weekend at home to Reading.

Here we take a look at three of their players who have been linked with moves away in this campaign….

Jacob Greaves

He has risen up through the academy of his hometown club and has been a key player since returning from his loan spell away at Cheltenham Town in 2020.

The centre-back helped the Tigers win the League One title last year under former manager Grant McCann and has adapted well to the step up to the second tier this term.

He was linked with a move to Norwich City late last year and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see other clubs mentioned this summer.

Keane Lewis-Potter

Hull City’s star man has had an impressive past season and has chipped in with 10 league goals.

The attacker is said to be on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, whilst Brentford had bids rejected for him in the January transfer window.

Arveladze will face a real battle to keep him at the MKM Stadium amid interest from the Premier League.

Harvey Cartwright

The Tigers have a decision to make on whether to keep him or loan him out this summer.

League Two side Hartlepool United were interested in him this past winter but he ended up staying in East Yorkshire.