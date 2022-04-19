Ipswich Town fielded trialist Max Hudson in their U23s game against Bristol City last Tuesday, it has emerged.

Ipswich Town’s U23s played against Championship side Bristol City’s youngsters on Tuesday last week, with the young Blues emerging 1-0 victors to move to the top of the Professional Development League South.

Among the players fielded was an unnamed trialist, but now, it has been reported by TWTD that it was young left-back Hudson.

Hudson, is currently on the books with Hertford Town, who ply their trade in the Southern League Division One Central. The 17-year-old was let go by Premier League side Spurs at the end of last season and TWTD’s report states that a number of EFL clubs have been tracking his progress.

That time of year…

It’s around this time of the season that trialists start to appear in U23s’ teamsheets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Many players at academies across the country will have already been informed of their contract fates ahead of next season, so it gives the chance for said players to begin to look elsewhere for playing opportunities as they take the next step in their careers. Non-league trialists like Hudson sometimes pop up during the season too.

Some youngsters are able to make their way back up the ladder after leaving top academies at 16, as Hudson has, so he will be hoping he has impressed those at Ipswich Town enough to earn a deal after a season in non-league. And, if not, it seems as though there are other EFL clubs willing to give him a chance.