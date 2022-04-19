Middlesbrough’s play-off bid took another hit yesterday, losing 2-0 to Huddersfield Town in what was a vital game for both sides.

Middlesbrough’s season took a turn for the best since the appointment of Chris Wilder after Neil Warnock was sacked. They’ve broke into a play-off place on multiple occasions, but with no wins in their last four, Boro find themselves in 8th place of the Championship table.

A top-six finish definitely isn’t out of the question by any means, but Middlesbrough will need to pick up song form quickly, with them three points behind Sheffield United, who occupy the last play-off spot in the second tier. However, Boro do hold a game in hand over the Blades, so they need to make the most of it.

Here, we look at three Middlesbrough players who’ve been linked with moves away this season, and discuss whether or not they’ll move on this summer…

Djed Spence

Spence has been in fine form whilst out on loan at promotion rivals Nottingham Forest this season, netting twice and assisting on four occasions from right-wing-back.

The 21-year-old will return to Middlesbrough in the summer, but they will have a battle on their hands to keep their youngster. A staggering 14 clubs are said to be interested in the defender, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs the top names in the chase.

It may have come as a surprise when the club decided to loan Spence out, but at least they will have a better player on their hands next season.

Dael Fry

It was said that centre-back Fry will be available this summer should Boro fail in their attempt for Premier League promotion, with clubs like Burnley, Southampton, Wolves, Leeds United and Brentford showing interest in him over past seasons.

The 24-year-old is currently out injured, but has played a massive part in his 31 appearances this season, and it would come as no surprise if Fry is on more Premier League club’s radar at the end of the season.

Isaiah Jones

The second Middlesbrough right-wing-back on the list is 22-year-old Jones, who has had one of the best breakout seasons you will ever see.

The academy graduate has scored one and assisted eight in 38 appearances this season. As a result, Jones has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of West Ham, Arsenal and Ajax this season.

The young man’s contract expires in 2025, so there’s no doubt the club will be demanding a high fee for him to depart in the summer.