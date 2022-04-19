Fulham look set for a return to the Premier League, sitting 10 points clear of 3rd placed Huddersfield Town and six ahead of 2nd placed Bournemouth with five games remaining.

Fulham have lost back-to-back games though, dropping to defeats against Derby County and Coventry City to delay their promotion party somewhat. However, it would be a real shock if it slipped away from them Cottagers now.

Beyond the end of this season, Marco Silva will be determined to be the man to finally keep Fulham in the Premier League. It’ll be a vital summer window before embarking on top-flight football should they complete an expected promotion, with comings and goings likely.

Here, we look at three Fulham players who’ve been linked with moves away this season and whether or not they’ve move on this summer…

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Mitrovic is enjoying a record-breaking campaign, netting a stunning 38 goals in 39 Championship games so far to take him to 91 in a Fulham shirt. He has managed seven assists too, playing a vital role in Silva’s side’s success this season.

Interest from West Ham, Juventus and Villareal emerged ahead of the January but it never materialised into anything serious, and it would be a real shock if Fulham were to let him go this summer.

Mitrovic is the standout player in Fulham’s attack, and given his Premier League experience, he will be crucial next season too.

Cyrus Christie

While Mitrovic will be a player Fulham are determined to keep, defender Christie looks destined for the exit door.

He has been a big hit since joining Swansea City on loan in January and the club are reportedly interested in bringing him back on a permanent basis this summer. Christie, formerly of Derby County and Coventry City, is out of favour and out of contract at Craven Cottage, so a move away would be best for all parties.

Michael Hector

Hector’s Championship pedigree makes him a valuable player to have around at Craven Cottage, but ultimately, he has seen a serious lack of game time this season and looks likely to move on this summer.

The Jamaican defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is on the radar of Cardiff City, it has been claimed. QPR were said to be keen back in January but a move never happened, opening the door for him to leave Fulham for nothing at the end of the current campaign.