Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says George Baldock’s injury is a concern after the defender was brought off during the game v Bristol City yesterday.

Sheffield United travelled to Bristol City in the Championship yesterday. The two sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw, with the point enough to keep the Blades in 6th place of the table.

Alarmingly for Heckingbottom though, Baldock was forced off during the latter stages of the game.

The defender has only recently returned to the side after a small lay-off through injury, and speaking to YorkshireLive after yesterday’s game, Heckingbottom was asked if Baldock’s latest injury is a concern:

“Yeah it is [a concern] just because of the fact that we had to bring him off, it is the same leg. Hopefully it’s a warning, but if you are bringing anyone off with a muscle injury you are always concerned.”

Baldock, 29, is in his fifth season at Sheffield United. He’s been an ever-present in the side since joining having made more than 150 league appearances for the club, including 25 in the Championship this time round.

He’s once again proved to be an important player but his injury record is starting to become a cause for concern, with Heckingbottom having had to deal with a number of injuries this time round.

Up next…

Sheffield United have three games left to hang on to their place in the top-six. The Blades have won just one of their last five in the league and so fans will be weary of falling out of the play-off places, with Millwall finding form and moving up into 7th after the Easter weekend.

Cardiff City head to Bramall Lane this weekend, in a must-win game for the Blades before games against QPR and Fulham.