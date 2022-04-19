Swansea City look to be on a positive track under Russell Martin, but the summer ahead needs to be a busy one if the Swans are to compete next time round.

Yesterday’s 4-4 draw with Reading summed Swansea City’s season up pretty well – almost unplayable in parts, but easily broken down in others.

Still, the Swans are unbeaten in their last seven league fixtures and find themselves in 13th place of the table, with optimism running rife ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Martin will surely be looking to bring in some more names in the summer but he could also lose a few too – here we look at three Swansea City players who have been linked with moves away this season…

Jamie Paterson

Paterson has certainly been a shrewd addition for Swansea City this season. The former Bristol City man has scored nine and assisted as many in his 36 league appearances this season, though his campaign has been somewhat marred by his omission through January.

Paterson’s omission from the squad led to some widespread interest in his services, with reports linking the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth and QPR.

The Englishman is under contract at the club for another season. But it seems unlikely that clubs will come back in for him this summer given his new contract, and given the fact that his goals have dried up since the turn of the year.

Flynn Downes

Downes became a surprise target of Leeds United earlier this year after reports in national press claimed that the Whites were looking at Downes as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips’ future at Elland Road remains up in the air and so Leeds could still hold an interest ahead of the summer, potentially making for a nervy summer from Swansea’s perspective.

Downes has certainly become a key player under Martin, returning to the side against Reading after a small lay-off through injury – replacing him in the summer could prove to be a very difficult task for the Swans.

Jay Fulton

The Scot has spent a lot of time this season on the bench. He fell out of favour right after Martin’s appointment as manager but he’s recently come back into the side, featuring in each of the Swans’ last five outings now.

Earlier in the campaign, Nottingham Forest were linked with a move for Fulton, before links to both Blackpool and Barnsley emerged.

The 28-year-old is under contract in Wales until 2024 and so what the summer ahead might hold for Fulton remains anyone’s guess – if he can keep his place in the side and prove his worth then Martin might want him around for the 2022/23 season.

Fulton’s situation though could depend on the players Martin can bring in this summer.