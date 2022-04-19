Bournemouth got back to winning ways against Coventry City on Monday afternoon as they maintained their push for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has had his eye on the top two all season, and although faltering form has left seen the gap to 3rd place at times, the Cherries look on course for an automatic return to the Premier League.

Star players always play an important role in successful campaigns, and that has been no different for Bournemouth. Many have attracted interest from elsewhere thanks to said performances, so the Cherries could have a fight to hold onto some of their key men in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Here, we look at three Bournemouth players who have been linked with moves away this season, assessing their chances of a summer move…

Dominic Solanke

With 26 goals and six assists in 41 Championship games, Solanke has been one of Bournemouth’s best players of the season.

He has well and truly silenced any doubters with his goalscoring form, unsurprisingly drawing Premier League interest in the process too. Solanke was linked with Newcastle United in January but they ended up signing Chris Wood instead, but it wouldn’t be a shock if top-flight interest emerged again in the summer.

Bournemouth still have Solanke contracted for two more years after this season, so there’s no pressure to sell just yet.

Lloyd Kelly

Another Bournemouth standout to be linked with Newcastle United is towering defender Kelly.

The 23-year-old’s leadership abilities have been on display for much of this season, donning the captain’s armband on the majority of occasions. His ability on the ball and well-rounded defensive game make him an eye-catching player, with West Ham and Liverpool also said to be keen earlier this season.

Back in January, it was said Bournemouth would have no interest in selling Kelly unless it was for silly money, and you’d have to fancy their chances of keeping him if they go up to the Premier League.

Philip Billing

Danish midfielder Billing is yet another Bournemouth player to have been linked with Newcastle United this season, with reports stating that the Magpies enquired about him ahead of the January transfer window.

The links are easy given the club’s financial power and the obvious link to Eddie Howe, but it remains to be seen they are still keen.

Billing has starred for the Cherries this season and, as with Solanke and Kelly, still has two years remaining on his deal at Dean Court.