Stoke City youngster Sam Knowles is on trial at Sunderland, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Stoke City have let the winger link up with the Black Cats.

Knowles, 18, played for the U23s side of the North East club yesterday against Aston Villa.

They ended up losing 3-1 to the Midlands outfit.

Stoke City academy player

Knowles has been on the books at Stoke City for his whole career to date and has been a regular for the Potters at various youth levels over the past few years.

He has made 44 appearances for their U18s team to date and has chipped in with seven goals and four assists.

The teenager has also played a couple of games for their U23s but is now facing an uncertain long-term future at the Bet365 Stadium as Sunderland cast their eyes over him on trial.

He isn’t the only player who the League One side are taking a look at, with Leeds United centre-back Joe Littlewood and Chester Le Street winger Michael Spellman also playing for them against Villa.

Sunderland’s first-team are currently eyeing promotion to the second tier and are sat in 6th place right now, a single point above Sheffield Wednesday in 7th.

The Black Cats drew 0-0 away at Plymouth Argyle yesterday and are back in action this weekend against Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light.

Knowles’ current club Stoke City have nothing to play for now but picked up an impressive 1-0 away win at promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers yesterday.