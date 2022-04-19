Wigan Athletic’s former star Shaun Maloney has been sacked from his first managerial job with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, it has been confirmed.

Wigan Athletic had Maloney on the books from August 2011 to January 2015, bringing him in from Scottish giants Celtic before offloading him to MLS outfit Chicago Fire.

In his time with the club, the playmaker managed 15 goals and 16 assists in 91 appearances, playing both Premier League and Championship football in his time at the DW Stadium.

Maloney has retired since then and after working as an assistant manager in Celtic’s academy and with Roberto Martinez for Belgium, the 39-year-old took his first managerial job with Hibernian in December 2021.

However, after 19 games in charge, it has now been confirmed that Hibs have parted ways with Maloney.

The club announced the decision to relieve the former Wigan Athletic man of his duties on Tuesday, bringing an end to the first managerial tenure of his career. Across his 19 matches in charge of Hibs, Maloney managed six wins and six draws, falling to seven defeats in all competitions. He departs with the club sat in 7th place in the Scottish Premiership table.

Meanwhile…

As Maloney’s time with Hibernian comes to an end, former club Wigan Athletic will be determined to get back on track after falling to defeat at the hands of Cambridge United last time out.

Leam Richardson’s side still sit at the top of the League One table and are four points clear of Rotherham United with four games left.

Next up for the Latics is Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.