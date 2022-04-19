Wigan Athletic are chasing down promotion back to the Championship under Leam Richardson.

Wigan Athletic are currently top of the League One table and are four points above both Rotherham United and MK Dons.

The Latics have four games left of the season to play and their fate is in their own hands.

Here we look at three of their players who have been linked with moves away over the past nine of months or so and discuss whether or not they’ll move on in the next transfer window….

Callum Lang

He has been a massive player for the ‘Tics in this campaign and was linked with a move to second tier outfit West Bromwich Albion earlier this term.

The attacker has made 45 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with 17 goals and 11 assists.

It would be no surprise to see other clubs take an interest in him this summer but the good news for Wigan Athletic is the fact that they have him tied down on a contract until 2025.

Jamie McGrath

The Republic of Ireland international was snapped up by in January from St Mirren but has since struggled to break into the team.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has revealed the door is open for him to join the Dons in the next transfer window if he wants to leave the DW Stadium.

Luke Robinson

He finds himself down the pecking order at left-back behind Tom Pearce and Joe Bennett and was a target for League Two pair Leyton Orient and Bristol Rovers this past winter.

Wigan Athletic can’t guarantee him game time and his opportunities would be even more scarce if they were promoted.