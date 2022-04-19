Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the end of the season.

Joe Littlewood, Jack Iredale and Zach Robinson are the three names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Sunderland have reportedly taken Leeds United centre-back Littlewood on trial, who played for the Black Cats against Aston Villa U23 yesterday. The 18-year-old has made 11 U18 Premier League appearances for Leeds United this season, which seems to be enough for Sunderland to cast an eye over the youngster. Littlewood is yet to play senior football, but in the short-term, he could improve the youth set up at the north east club, whilst also being one for the future should they sign him.

Versatile defender Iredale is in his second season at Cambridge United, impressing in both campaigns. As a result, he has caught the eye of Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic, as reported by Alan Nixon (via Football League World). Now, U’s manager Mark Bonner has said that he expects his star man to depart the club in the summer with his contract coming to an end. It would be a real challenge for Cambridge United to keep the left-back considering that the clubs interested are of much higher profile.

AFC Wimbledon striker Robinson is just one of a flurry of Dons young players who have been shining recently. The 19-year-old has attracted interest from Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic, claims Football League World. The 19-year-old has made six appearances for his side this season, scoring on one occasion against fierce rivals MK Dons in a 1-1 draw – a great way to open your account for the club. There’s no doubt Robinson is one for the future, and it comes as no surprise that he is a wanted man this summer.