West Brom look to be heading towards a summer of change, with the future of Steve Bruce unclear.

His side lost 4-0 away at Nottingham Forest yesterday. It was another disappointing defeat in a disappointing season for the Baggies, who find themselves in 12th place of the table.

The summer ahead looks to be a busy one for West Brom – the club needs to decide on Bruce’s future after reports have suggested that he could be replaced, and we could yet see some long overdue changes to the playing staff too.

Here, we look at three West Brom players who’ve been linked with moves away this season, and discuss whether or not they’ll be moving on in the summer…

Sam Johnstone

An inevitable one… Johnstone has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this season and with his contract expiring in the summer, and after Bruce has replaced him with David Button for yesterday’s defeat v Forest, it seems a certainty that Johnstone has played his last game for the Baggies.

Quevin Castro

Castro is one of a number of exciting youngsters in the West Brom ranks, but another who could move on without ever really making an impression on the club.

The Portuguese midfielder has one Championship appearance to his name this season. Earlier in the year, reports suggested that the 20-year-old was a target of Borussia Dortmund and PSV’s, with a number of other European cubs said to be interested.

It’d be a shame if Castro leaves the club this summer – he’s clearly an exciting talent and this kind of transfer is happening way too much at West Brom, though the club seem somewhat powerless in preventing it from happening.

Daryl Dike

The January signing suffered a hugely unlucky injury in just his second outing for the club. Bruce will surely be excited to have the USMNT striker back in action ahead of the next campaign but last month, reports suggested that Ismael wanted bring Dike to Besiktas.

The former Baggies boss was installed as the new manager at the Turkish club last month and it was suggested that he’d try to bring Dike to the club this summer – it seems highly unlikely that this would be true, and equally unlikely that West Brom would consider offloading their best player just a few months after signing him.