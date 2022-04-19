Nottingham Forest have thrust themselves into the promotion fight under Steve Cooper’s management and maintained their hopes of playing Premier League football with a 4-0 win over West Brom on Monday.

Nottingham Forest’s decision to bring Cooper in has been inspired. The former Swansea City boss has galvanised the squad in a way few other managers can say they have, helping develop and improve the vast majority of the squad at the City Ground.

They now sit in 5th place, five points ahead of 7th placed Millwall and seven points away from 2nd placed Bournemouth with five games left. A memorable promotion is well and truly on the cards, but regardless of which division they find themselves in, it could be a busy summer at the City Ground.

Here, we look at three Nottingham Forest who’ve been linked with moves away this season and assess their chances of a summer move…

Brennan Johnson

Wales international Johnson has been one of the Championship’s standout stars this season, and at just 20, he looks set to be a star. Even in a relatively quiet game on Monday night, the forward managed to chip in with a goal and an assist.

Newcastle United, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Brentford are among the Premier League sides to have been linked with Johnson this season.

There is some uncertainty surrounding his long-term future with Nottingham Forest given that his current deal runs out at the end of next season. He isn’t in a rush to make a decision over his contract fate, though talks are said to have taken place with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Forest will be hopeful of keeping him regardless, but promotion would surely boost their chance further.

Joe Worrall

Worrall is another Nottingham Forest academy graduate to star this season, cementing himself as a key part of Cooper’s side and further endearing himself to fans. The 25-year-old’s leadership and bravery have played a vital role in bringing some defensive solidity to the City Ground.

West Ham have been heavily linked with Worrall for much of the season as David Moyes eyes defensive additions and he was “very close” to a Premier League move last summer.

Worrall is another player Nottingham Forest will be determined to keep next season regardless of which division they find themselves in. He has just over two years remaining on his contract.

Xande Silva

Since joining from West Ham last summer, Silva has been unable to make a telling impact with Nottingham Forest. He has played only 170 minutes of Championship football and was linked with a move back to Greece in January.

Given his lack of game time, it really wouldn’t come as a surprise if Silva was moved on. In fact, a move could be best for all parties, freeing up some space in the budget and a spot in the squad while allowing the forward to play regularly elsewhere.