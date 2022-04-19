Charlton Athletic have underperformed this term and need to make some changes over the summer.

Charlton Athletic were expected to challenge in the top half but have struggled to find any sort of consistency in this campaign.

The Addicks have a big summer ahead as they gear up for Johnnie Jackson’s first full season at the helm.

Here we look at three of their players who have been linked with moves away over the past nine of months or so and discuss whether or not they’ll move on in the next transfer window….

Albie Morgan

The midfielder was linked with a loan departure in the January transfer window but nothing materialised in the end.

He has made 26 appearances in all competitions, 19 of which have come in the league, and still has another 12 months left on his contract at The Valley.

The academy graduate provides more depth to the midfield department but has a lot of competition for a starting spot.

Charlie Kirk

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign the winger last summer from Crewe Alexandra but his move to South London did not go to plan.

He was loaned out to Blackpool this past winter and has since signalled his desire to join the Tangerines on a permanent basis this summer.

His arrival was a big signing for the London club but it appears that he wants to play in the North West.

Aaron Henry

He is currently on loan at National League side Wealdstone and will be staying there until the summer.

The midfielder, who is an academy product, has said he is open to leaving on loan again in the next campaign to get some more experience under his belt.