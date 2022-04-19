Three names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the end of the season.

Jason Knight, Adama Traore and Alex Plamer are some players who have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently, as well as the Cardiff City boss making some transfer comments.

21-year-old midfielder Knight is reportedly set to depart Derby County at the end of the season following their relegation from the second tier on Monday. The Irishman has made 35 appearances this season for his boyhood club, and was also a stand out man last campaign, featuring in 43 outings. The Independent has said that a flurry of Championship and Premier League clubs are chasing the signature of Knight in the summer, leaving a big battle on the Rams’ hands to keep hold of their young star.

Hull City have agreed a deal for Mali international midfielder Traore, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. The 26-year-old currently plays for Turkish league side Hatayspor, and has made just 17 appearances this season in his second campaign with the club. Traore had spells at AS Monaco and LOSC Lille, but failed to make any real impact.

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has refused to rule out a deal to bring West Brom goalkeeper Palmer back to the club, with them in need of an emergency goalkeeper yet again, after signing the 25-year-old last month to play two games before returning back to the Baggies. The shot-stopper was impressive in the couple of games he played, surprisingly assisting a goal in his short spell.

Lastly, Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has revealed that the club ‘need’ in the upcoming summer transfer window. The manager of the Welsh-side has said that he would like ‘different personnel’ and ‘different characters’ in his squad next season, as well as wanted to create a more ‘balanced group’. He also mentioned how young his squad is, hinting at more experienced signings this summer.